Brokerages Anticipate JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Will Post Earnings of $3.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will announce $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.39. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 123.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year earnings of $13.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.41 to $14.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.95 to $12.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.01. 10,583,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,840,442. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.70. The firm has a market cap of $496.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

