Brokerages Anticipate Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to Announce $2.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to post earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.29. Landstar System reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $8.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $9.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.87.

Shares of LSTR stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.12. 154,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,390. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $102.12 and a 12-month high of $182.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

