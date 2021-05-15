Brokerages Anticipate Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $902.05 Million

Equities analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will report $902.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $886.70 million to $913.50 million. Mattel reported sales of $732.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year sales of $4.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

MAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 13,276,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,985 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $62,686,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 6,918.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,283,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,961 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,368,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,153,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,014 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,067.00 and a beta of 1.43. Mattel has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $23.31.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

