Brokerages Anticipate NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will post $2.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors reported sales of $1.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year sales of $10.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.46 billion to $10.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.80 billion to $11.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.32.

In related news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,750,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,758 shares of company stock valued at $9,480,762. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $192.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $89.33 and a 52-week high of $216.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.93. The company has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

