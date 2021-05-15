Brokerages Anticipate Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140.80 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will report $140.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $136.02 million to $144.40 million. Teekay LNG Partners reported sales of $142.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $573.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $559.08 million to $583.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $566.62 million, with estimates ranging from $539.29 million to $586.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of Teekay LNG Partners stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. This is a boost from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.25%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. 23.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

