Brokerages Expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Acadia Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

ACHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

ACHC opened at $65.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $65.85.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

