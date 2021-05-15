Brokerages Expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $846.61 Million

Brokerages expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to announce $846.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $843.07 million and the highest is $853.10 million. Akamai Technologies reported sales of $794.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year sales of $3.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,633. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKAM opened at $113.16 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

