Brokerages Expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.05). Avalara posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 325%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVLR. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total value of $1,696,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,274 shares in the company, valued at $105,392,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $28,769.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,237.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,519 shares of company stock worth $18,314,666. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avalara by 665.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 91.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVLR traded up $1.92 on Friday, hitting $122.94. 440,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,504. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.20. Avalara has a 52-week low of $92.53 and a 52-week high of $185.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

