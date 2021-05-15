Brokerages Expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will report $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is ($0.05). Bed Bath & Beyond reported earnings of ($1.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 104.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $3.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBBY shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,880.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of BBBY stock traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $25.12. 3,877,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,006,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

