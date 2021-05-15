Brokerages Expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to Post $0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 113.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 19.42%.

BHR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.58. 2,449,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,838. The stock has a market cap of $267.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27.

In other news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at $572,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,414,071.72. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 183.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 22,851.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

