Brokerages Expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to Announce -$0.55 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will report earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.51). ChemoCentryx posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 289.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($1.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ChemoCentryx.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCXI. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

CCXI stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.19 million, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $70.29.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $77,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,439,217.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $114,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,870. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.