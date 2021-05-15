Brokerages Expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will report $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.52. Eagle Materials posted earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $6.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $6.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $8.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eagle Materials.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

In related news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.77, for a total transaction of $485,673.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,950.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $388,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,060 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 71,313 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $151.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.26. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $52.26 and a fifty-two week high of $153.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.