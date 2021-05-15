Brokerages Expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will report earnings per share of $1.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05. Eli Lilly and posted earnings per share of $1.89 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $9.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $196.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.80. The stock has a market cap of $188.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

