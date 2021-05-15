Brokerages Expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.90 Million

Brokerages expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) will announce $177.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $185.00 million and the lowest is $170.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors posted sales of $91.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 94.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year sales of $684.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $677.00 million to $691.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $745.30 million, with estimates ranging from $731.00 million to $759.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $176.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETH shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

In related news, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $468,883.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,377 shares in the company, valued at $745,448.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,035,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,433,000 after purchasing an additional 142,509 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 810,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 680,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 14.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 46,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETH opened at $29.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $749.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.33 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.63. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $32.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is 192.31%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

