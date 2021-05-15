Brokerages Expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to Post $2.54 EPS

Brokerages predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will report earnings per share of $2.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.86 and the lowest is $2.36. Lowe’s Companies reported earnings per share of $1.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year earnings of $9.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $11.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.78 to $11.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.29.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,743,000 after buying an additional 26,767 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,589,000 after purchasing an additional 212,738 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,742,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043,294. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.36. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The firm has a market cap of $142.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

