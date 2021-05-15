Brokerages Expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to Post $1.99 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.94. MarketAxess reported earnings per share of $2.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year earnings of $8.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.66 to $8.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share.

MKTX has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $570.67.

NASDAQ MKTX traded up $4.08 on Friday, hitting $456.30. 294,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,213. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $502.45 and a 200-day moving average of $532.93. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $431.19 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.61, for a total transaction of $1,354,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at $33,458,881.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,503 shares of company stock valued at $16,349,840. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 56.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

