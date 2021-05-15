Brokerages Expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to Post $1.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the highest is $1.98. Motorola Solutions reported earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year earnings of $8.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $8.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $10.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.54.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,560,000 after buying an additional 55,757 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 33.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,809,000 after purchasing an additional 611,524 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,956,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $332,658,000 after purchasing an additional 45,989 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,921,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,329,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,867,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,635,000 after purchasing an additional 227,121 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSI stock traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.88. The stock had a trading volume of 520,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,247. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $125.34 and a twelve month high of $203.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.51.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

