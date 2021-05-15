Brokerages Expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.76 Billion

Brokerages predict that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will post sales of $17.76 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.35 billion. PepsiCo posted sales of $15.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year sales of $75.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.19 billion to $75.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $78.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $77.12 billion to $79.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 144,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $146.59 on Friday. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

