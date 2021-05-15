Brokerages Expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to Announce $5.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $5.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pool’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.84 and the highest is $5.44. Pool posted earnings of $3.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year earnings of $10.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $12.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.09 to $13.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pool.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.57.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,916 shares of company stock valued at $20,984,285 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Pool by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $437.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87 and a beta of 0.72. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $449.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $390.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 39.79%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pool (POOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.