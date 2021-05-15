Brokerages Expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to Post -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.27). Radius Health posted earnings of ($0.95) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RDUS shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radius Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

RDUS stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.95. The company had a trading volume of 273,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average of $19.17. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,154,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 20.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,611,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,625,000 after purchasing an additional 276,624 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 324,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 153,837 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 481,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 100.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 297,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 149,360 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

