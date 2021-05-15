Brokerages Expect Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Sio Gene Therapies reported earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.76). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sio Gene Therapies.

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09.

SIOX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

Shares of SIOX stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 904,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,930. Sio Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $101.12 million and a P/E ratio of -1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67.

In related news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 180,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,456.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIOX. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.