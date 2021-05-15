Brokerages Expect Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Posted by on May 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Sio Gene Therapies reported earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.76). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sio Gene Therapies.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09.

SIOX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

Shares of SIOX stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 904,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,930. Sio Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $101.12 million and a P/E ratio of -1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67.

In related news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 180,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,456.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIOX. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.