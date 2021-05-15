Brokerages Expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to Post $1.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.93. SYNNEX reported earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $8.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on SNX shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.11.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,428,805. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total value of $529,074.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,517.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,742 shares of company stock worth $3,903,695. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 61.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $120.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.01. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $126.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

