Brokerages Expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.24. TreeHouse Foods reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

THS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.78.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $50.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $55.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -508.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

In other news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3,888.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

