Brokerages Expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to Post $1.84 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will report $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08. UFP Industries posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on UFPI shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

In other UFP Industries news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,503 shares of company stock worth $7,607,756 over the last three months. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 47,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 20,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFPI traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,261. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.67. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $89.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

