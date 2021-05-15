Brokerages Expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.34 Billion

Brokerages expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report sales of $22.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.90 billion. United Parcel Service reported sales of $20.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year sales of $90.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.12 billion to $95.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $93.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $83.06 billion to $99.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $216.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.58 and its 200 day moving average is $169.67. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $90.64 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

