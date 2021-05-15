Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Brooks Automation worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRKS. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BRKS opened at $92.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.60. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 104.67 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

