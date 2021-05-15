Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Sells 607 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,824 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS stock opened at $173.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $315.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.24, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $104.27 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.28.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.66.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

