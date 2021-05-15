BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$111.44.

DOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$88.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$102.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

TSE:DOO opened at C$99.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$111.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$91.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.39 billion and a PE ratio of 24.38. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$35.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$119.68.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.63 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.74 billion. Equities research analysts predict that BRP will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.68%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

