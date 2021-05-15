Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Shares Sold by John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,872 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,628 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,582,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,421,000 after buying an additional 91,935 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 284,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,708,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,392,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 100,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMTC shares. Stephens lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bryn Mawr Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Shares of NASDAQ BMTC opened at $47.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $945.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $49.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.83.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. Analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

