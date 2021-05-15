BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 151.14 ($1.97).

BT.A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, insider Jan du Plessis sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92), for a total value of £1,470,000 ($1,920,564.41).

BT Group – CLASS A stock opened at GBX 161.70 ($2.11) on Friday. BT Group – CLASS A has a 52-week low of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 172.35 ($2.25). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 157.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.72.

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

