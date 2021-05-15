BTMX Market Cap Hits $555.00 Million (BTMX)

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. BTMX has a market capitalization of $555.00 million and $1.03 million worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BTMX has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BTMX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00088398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00019689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $527.35 or 0.01099484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00065348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00113729 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00060645 BTC.

BTMX is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

