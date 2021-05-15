BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BTRS shares. Cowen began coverage on BTRS in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on BTRS in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on BTRS in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTRS. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in BTRS during the 1st quarter worth about $100,739,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth about $46,714,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth about $36,024,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth about $23,904,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth about $17,480,000. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BTRS opened at $12.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.87. BTRS has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

