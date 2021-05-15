Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,608 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $146.59 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.79 and a 200-day moving average of $140.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PEP shares. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

