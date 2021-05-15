Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Acquires 630 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.9% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hamel Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 13,452 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,840,372 shares of company stock worth $543,294,071 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $315.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $306.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.80. The company has a market cap of $895.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.12 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.