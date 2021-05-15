Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,333 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.5% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Honeywell International by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON opened at $227.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.73 and a 1 year high of $232.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.