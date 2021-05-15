Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $12.24 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,408 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 2.1% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $441.62 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.77 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,240,028. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

