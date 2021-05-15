Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $30 Million Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,427 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up about 5.1% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.99% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $30,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,515,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,228,000 after acquiring an additional 49,185 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,367,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,174,000 after acquiring an additional 359,563 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,641,000. Pacific Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,283,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 536,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,081,000 after purchasing an additional 58,103 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $50.60.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

