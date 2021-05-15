Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,358 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,340 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.7% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.32.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $226.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $442.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.87 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.26.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

