Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MRK opened at $78.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $198.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

