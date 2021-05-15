Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,086 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.7% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,969,000 after purchasing an additional 384,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,552,000 after purchasing an additional 113,901 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $1,605,462.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,612.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,998 shares of company stock worth $68,128,083. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $246.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.96 and its 200-day moving average is $240.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.02 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The firm has a market cap of $289.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

