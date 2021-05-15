Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,873 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,873 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 45,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in AT&T by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 171,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 66,962 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $941,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $230.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

