Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,717 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total value of $266,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Insiders sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock worth $618,854,807 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $296.48 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.03 and a 12-month high of $318.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $302.16 and its 200 day moving average is $270.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

