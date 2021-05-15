Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,820 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $56,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

MCD stock opened at $231.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.76. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $171.68 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The company has a market cap of $172.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

