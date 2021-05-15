Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $76.56 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average is $63.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

