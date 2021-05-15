Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) to Issue Dividend of $1.22

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.2182 per share on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.68.

Shares of BZLFY stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.02.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bunzl has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

