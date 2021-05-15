Burger Swap Market Cap Achieves $135.88 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $135.88 million and $39.58 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 38.2% lower against the US dollar. One Burger Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.25 or 0.00023459 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00088398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00019689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $527.35 or 0.01099484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00065348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00113729 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00060645 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,451,423 coins and its circulating supply is 12,076,423 coins. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burger Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burger Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.