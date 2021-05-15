Burst (BURST) Price Hits $0.0212 on Top Exchanges

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, Burst has traded 51.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Burst has a total market cap of $45.06 million and $499,104.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burst coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Burst

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,120,587,688 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Burst uses a new algorithm for proof of hdd capacity (POC) mining. Miners pre-generate chunks of data known as 'plots' which are then saved to disk. Taking NXT's great PoS code, and turning it into PoC. PoC takles the problem of unfair distribution, enables blockchain trimming, and allows anyone to mine without massive power bills or any special equipment. “

