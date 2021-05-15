Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.81

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.81 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 15.20 ($0.20). Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20), with a volume of 12,225,116 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16.81. The company has a market cap of £184.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16.

In related news, insider Anthony Viljoen sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total transaction of £510,000 ($666,318.26). Also, insider Ian Clyde Watson sold 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total value of £187,000 ($244,316.70).

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer and energy storage solutions provider in South Africa. Its flagship vanadium platform is involved in the vanadium mining and processing activities; and holding Mokopane vanadium and Brits vanadium projects. The company is also developing and promoting vanadium in the global energy storage market through the application of vanadium redox flow batteries.

