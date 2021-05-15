Bytecoin (BCN) Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $145.47 million and $715,419.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $392.14 or 0.00817933 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000378 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 350.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

