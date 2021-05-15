Bytom Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, Bytom has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. Bytom has a market cap of $271.23 million and $85.27 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000385 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $313.86 or 0.00637190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009014 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000176 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,677,218,438 coins and its circulating supply is 1,429,933,507 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

